Alleged ₦80.2bn Kogi Fraud: Witness Narrates How Maitama Property Was Bought With ₦550m

A Prosecution Witness, PW14, Shehu Bello, on Wednesday, May 6, 2026, told Justice Emeka Nwite of the Federal High Court, Maitama, Abuja, that a property located at No. 1 Ikogosi Spring Close, Maitama, was purchased for ₦550 million and paid for in United States dollars cash in the ongoing trial of former Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, is prosecuting Bello on an alleged money laundering amounting to ₦80,246,470,088.88.

Testifying under examination-in-chief by prosecution counsel, Olukayode Enitan, SAN, Bello, a real estate agent and commodity trader, said the transaction was carried out on behalf of his client, Dr. Faruk Bello.

“We agreed ₦550 million, but it was paid in U.S. dollars in cash. I was also paid my commission in cash,” he said.

The witness further disclosed that he facilitated the purchase of another property for the same client at Lome Street, Wuse Zone 7, Abuja, for ₦105 million, which was paid via bank transfer to the seller.

Bello also told the court that he had previous business dealings with Ali Bello, describing him as a friend. “Ali Bello is my friend. We have done some businesses together in the past—commodity and property business,” he said.

He revealed that he sold his personal property located at Plot 1773, Guzape District, Abuja, to Ali Bello for ₦68 million, having earlier purchased it for ₦63 million.

He also stated that he assisted in sourcing a buyer for another property in Guzape on behalf of Ali Bello.

While the prosecution sought to tender the extra-judicial statement of the witness made to the EFCC, the defence counsel J.B Daudu SAN, objected, describing it as a cautionary statement and therefore inadmissible. In a bid to avoid delay in proceedings, the prosecution withdrew the document and proceeded.

Earlier in the proceedings, the prosecution had called PW13, Baba Isa Usman Baffa, an estate surveyor and facility manager, who testified on a property transaction at Plot 739, Aminu Kano Crescent, Wuse 2, Abuja, also known as Cityscape Shariff Plaza.

Baffa told the court that Ali Bello purchased a shop in the plaza, stating that: “He paid an initial deposit of ₦40 million and later paid the balance of ₦26 million, including agency fees. A receipt was issued to him, and he was allocated Shop B13.”

He added that the payment was made into the account of Shariff Plaza Management and Facility Company and confirmed under cross-examination that the buyer took possession of the property. The witness was thereafter discharged.

Also testifying earlier was PW12, Jamilu Abdullahi, a Bureau de Change operator, who was cross-examined on his previous testimony before another court regarding a $300,000 transaction allegedly conducted for school fees payment to the American International School.

When asked whether he still stood by the earlier testimony, the witness said: “My Lord, the answer is a little more than yes or no. When I explain, I will then answer.”

The prosecution, through its lead Counsel Kemi Pinheiro SAN, objected to the defence’s insistence on a direct answer, arguing that the witness should be allowed to explain. “He cannot be confined… there’s no law that compels him to answer a question. A witness can keep mute. Muteness is an answer,” he said.

The witness, however, stated that he could not fully recall the details, noting that “it has been a long time.” He also confirmed that E-traders was his company and denied any suggestion that he feared being charged by the EFCC for operating an unlicensed Bureau de Change. "I am a licensed Bureau de Change operator ", he said.

He was subsequently discharged.

Justice Nwite thereafter adjourned the matter till May 7, 2026, for continuation of trial.



