ADA Challenges NDC Registration By INEC

A wave of controversy has erupted following the registration of the Senator Dickson-led National Democratic Congress (NDC), as the All Democratic Alliance (ADA) raises concerns over the legitimacy of the process.

Promoters of the ADA claim that the NDC was registered through fraudulent means that bypassed the guidelines established by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

During appearances on Arise News Morning Show and Trust TV, Dr Umar Ardo, a key figure in the ADA, criticised INEC for allegedly deviating from its procedures by registering a political party that he claims did not go through the official screening process.

Ardo revealed that initially, 171 political associations expressed interest in registration, but only 14 were shortlisted by INEC.





On September 15, 2025, INEC published the list of 14 associations that advanced to the next stage, which involves verification of their offices nationwide.





Of the 14 groups, only eight proceeded to the verification stage on INEC’s portal. Ardo asserted that the ADA adhered to all requirements and actively participated in the process, but was denied registration.





He said: “It is shocking that a political association that did not submit an application, was not shortlisted among the 14, and did not make the final eight, suddenly appeared with a registration certificate.”





Ardo rejected INEC’s explanation that the NDC was registered on the basis of a court order, describing the claim as untenable. He argued that the due process of law would require proper filings and INEC’s participation in court proceedings.





“For a court to give such an order, there must have been submissions, and INEC must have been served and represented. We intend to obtain Certified True Copies of the court processes from the Federal High Court in Lokoja to understand what transpired,” he added.





In contrast, he alleged that the NDC was absent throughout the stages. He expressed disbelief that a political association that did not apply, was not shortlisted, and did not make the final cut, suddenly obtained a registration certificate.





Ardo contested INEC’s explanation that the NDC was registered pursuant to a court order, arguing that proper judicial procedures would require INEC’s participation in court proceedings.





Political Affairs Int