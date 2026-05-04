103rd PDP NEC Appoints Interim National Working Committee (INWC) to Steer Party Affairs.

byCKN NEWS -
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Following the Supreme Court judgment, and in a decisive move to strengthen party administration and ensure constitutional adherence, a two-thirds majority of the 103rd National Executive Committee (NEC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has officially appointed and inaugurated an Interim National Working Committee (INWC).

This newly appointed leadership is tasked with managing the party's executive operations effective immediately.

The Newly Inaugurated INWC Leadership:

1. KABIRU TANIMU TURAKI, SAN, - CHAIRMAN

2. ⁠ARAPAJA TAOFEEK GBOLA-OLADEJO - SECRETARY

3. ⁠ALH. HAMZA AKUYAM KOSHE MEMBER

4. ⁠DR. DANIEL AMBROSE WOYENGIKURO MEMBER  

5. ⁠IHEDIWA RICHARD NNABUGWU - MEMBER

6. ⁠ISA ABUBAKAR - MEMBER

7. ⁠OKECHUKWU OBIECHINA DANIEL - MEMBER 

8. ⁠HON. THEOPHILUS DAKAS SHAN - MEMBER 

9. ⁠COMRADE INI EMEMOBONG mnipr - MEMBER

10. ⁠ARIBISALA ADEWALE IDOWU - MEMBER

11. ⁠BARA'U SHAFI'I - MEMBER 

12. ⁠OGBU ANTHONIA CHINENYENWA - MEMBER 

13. ⁠HON. UMAR DAN AJI - MEMBER


This transition marks a significant step in maintaining the stability and structural integrity of the party.


CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

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