103rd PDP NEC Appoints Interim National Working Committee (INWC) to Steer Party Affairs.

Following the Supreme Court judgment, and in a decisive move to strengthen party administration and ensure constitutional adherence, a two-thirds majority of the 103rd National Executive Committee (NEC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has officially appointed and inaugurated an Interim National Working Committee (INWC).

This newly appointed leadership is tasked with managing the party's executive operations effective immediately.

The Newly Inaugurated INWC Leadership:

1. KABIRU TANIMU TURAKI, SAN, - CHAIRMAN

2. ⁠ARAPAJA TAOFEEK GBOLA-OLADEJO - SECRETARY

3. ⁠ALH. HAMZA AKUYAM KOSHE MEMBER

4. ⁠DR. DANIEL AMBROSE WOYENGIKURO MEMBER

5. ⁠IHEDIWA RICHARD NNABUGWU - MEMBER

6. ⁠ISA ABUBAKAR - MEMBER

7. ⁠OKECHUKWU OBIECHINA DANIEL - MEMBER

8. ⁠HON. THEOPHILUS DAKAS SHAN - MEMBER

9. ⁠COMRADE INI EMEMOBONG mnipr - MEMBER

10. ⁠ARIBISALA ADEWALE IDOWU - MEMBER

11. ⁠BARA'U SHAFI'I - MEMBER

12. ⁠OGBU ANTHONIA CHINENYENWA - MEMBER

13. ⁠HON. UMAR DAN AJI - MEMBER





This transition marks a significant step in maintaining the stability and structural integrity of the party.



