Trial Of 36 Alleged Military Coup Plotters Begins

The Nigerian military has inaugurated a general court - martial to try officers accused in an alleged coup plot, marking the formal commencement of proceedings.

The officers were brought to the venue of the sitting, the guards brigade scorpion mess, Asokoro, at about 8:53 a.m. 24th April 2026 under tight security.

However, journalists were denied access into the courtroom as proceedings commenced behind closed doors, while several civil lawyers were observed arriving at the venue ahead of the inauguration, suggesting the presence of legal representatives for the defendants.

The sitting signals the beginning of the military’s internal trial process following months of investigation into the alleged plot.

The matter dates back to October 2025 when about 16 serving military personnel, comprising senior and junior officers, were arrested over alleged acts of indiscipline.

Subsequent investigations by military authorities, however, established that some of the officers had cases to answer bordering on an alleged attempt to overthrow the constitutional government, leading to the decision to subject them to court-martial.

Statement By Ministry Of Defence

DEFENCE HEADQUARTERS INAUGURATES GENERAL COURT MARTIAL TO TRY 36 SERVING PERSONNEL OVER BREACH OF NATIONAL SECURITY

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has today 24 April 2026, inaugurated a General Court Martial to try 36 serving military personnel over alleged mutiny, aimed at overthrowing the government of the day. This is in furtherance of the DHQ’s statement issued on 26 January 2026 which dwelled on the subject.

The inauguration marks a significant step in reinforcing discipline, accountability and the commitment of the Armed Forces to safeguarding national integrity and constituted authority. Proceedings of the court will be conducted with the highest standards of fairness, impartiality and strict adherence to due process guaranteeing that justice will be served without fear or favour. All cases will be addressed within extant legal frameworks of the military justice system.

The DHQ remains resolute in upholding professionalism, discipline and the rule of law while ensuring that the rights of all personnel are respected and the tenets of fair hearing upheld.

SAMAILA UBA

Major General

Director, Defence Information

24 April 2026