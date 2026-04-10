Tinubu’s Alleged New N5000 Note Design Is Fake...CBN

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has dismissed as false a circulating image of a new N5,000 bank note.

Some social media users claimed that the CBN has released the first sample of a N5,000 note featuring an image of president Bola Tinubu.

The now-viral image has elicited flurry of reactions from social media users.

But debunking the report, the apex bank in a post on its official X handle, formerly Twitter, said, “This content is fake. Let the public be guided.”

The Nation subjected the viral image to an AI detector tool, Hive Moderation, which showed that it contained over 90 per cent AI material.

This indicates that the image has been generated by an artificial intelligence (AI) tool that is part of the social media platform X.

Artificial intelligence uses complex computer algorithms to perform tasks otherwise done by humans, like answering questions and writing code.

In 2012, the CBN announced plans to introduce N5,000 notes. But in 2022, the bank backtracked on these plans. Over the years, there have been calls for the introduction of N5,000 notes.

Section 18(a) and 18(b) of CBN Act 2007 gives the Central Bank absolute power (with no legislative intervention) to:

(a) arrange for the printing of currency notes and the minting of coins;

(b) issue, re-issue and exchange currency notes and coins at the Bank’s offices and at such agencies as it may, from time to time, establish or appoint.







