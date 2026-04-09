Tinubu Mourns Slain Soldiers Killed By Boko Haram

President Bola Tinubu has expressed deep sorrow over the killing of soldiers of the 29 Task Force Brigade under Operation HADIN KAI, following a coordinated terrorist attack on their camp in Benisheikh, Borno State.

The President, in a statement issued on Thursday by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, extended his heartfelt condolences to the Nigerian Armed Forces and the families of the fallen soldiers, urging them to remain steadfast despite the painful loss.

According to the Defence Headquarters, the attack occurred in the early hours of Thursday, April 9, 2026, resulting in significant casualties.

Tinubu praised the bravery and resilience of the troops, noting that they fought gallantly to repel the insurgents and prevent Boko Haram fighters from overrunning nearby communities.

While mourning the deceased, the President called on the military high command and personnel across all theatres of operation not to be discouraged, but to draw strength from the nation’s appreciation of their sacrifices.

“From the reports I have received, our Armed Forces have sustained intense land and air offensives against insurgents, neutralising several fighters and key commanders. This counterattack is a sign of desperation,” he said.

He specifically commended the fallen soldiers, led by Brigadier-General Oseni Omoh Braimah, describing their sacrifice as a defining act of patriotism in defence of the nation.

“The government will never forget their sacrifices. They will not be in vain. Because of the courage and dedication of our troops, our resolve to defeat terrorism and all forms of violence across Nigeria remains stronger than ever,” Tinubu stated.

The President further assured the military of continued government support, including the provision of necessary equipment and improved welfare for personnel engaged in frontline operations.

He also called on Nigerians and the media to support the Armed Forces in their ongoing fight against insurgency and banditry, warning against any form of sympathy or celebration of attacks on security personnel.

“These soldiers are our heroes—unforgettable and irreplaceable,” he added.

Tinubu also extended condolences to the government and people of Borno State, reaffirming the Federal Government’s commitment to working closely with the state to restore lasting peace and achieve total victory over insurgency.