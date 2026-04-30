Tinubu Appoints Channels TV Maupe Ogun-Yusuf , Others Board Members Of NHRC

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has nominated prominent journalist Maupe Ogun-Yusuf as a member of the governing board of National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), as part of efforts to reconstitute the commission and strengthen its mandate.

The nomination, which was forwarded to the Senate, forms part of a 15-member list submitted by the President for confirmation.

Maupe Ogun-Yusuf, widely known as a co-host of Sunrise Daily on Channels Television, was nominated alongside other professionals, including Ayo Adewuyi of the Nigerian Television Authority as well as Emeka Anaba , President Nigerian Guild of Editors

In his communication to lawmakers, President Tinubu cited Section 2(3) of the National Human Rights Commission (Establishment) Act, 2010 as the legal basis for the appointments.

The move signals a broader effort by the administration to reposition the commission for more effective protection and promotion of human rights across the country.

Following the submission, the Senate referred the nominations to its Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights, and Legal Matters for screening and further legislative action.

If confirmed, the new board is expected to enhance the operational capacity of the NHRC and reinforce its role in safeguarding citizens’ rights in Nigeria.



