Tight Security At INEC HQ Over Planned Protest By ADC Leadership

Security operatives on Thursday barricaded the headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Abuja following reports of a planned protest linked to the leadership crisis within the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

During a visit to the commission’s headquarters, a heavy presence of armed personnel was observed at strategic points leading to the facility, effectively restricting movement in and out of the premises.





Security agencies deployed to the area included officers of the Nigeria Police Force, Nigerian Army, Nigerian Navy, Nigeria Immigration Service, the Department of State Services (DSS), and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).





The heightened security presence follows rising tension over INEC’s recent decision to de-recognise of the David Mark-led ADC national leadership.





Earlier, the electoral body announced the removal of Mark, a former senate president, and Rauf Aregbesola, a former minister of interior, from its official portal as leaders of the party.





INEC said the move was in compliance with an order of the court of appeal directing the commission to maintain the status quo pending the resolution of the leadership dispute currently before a federal high court.