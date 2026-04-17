Terrorists Abduct 14 JAMB Candidates In Benue

byCKN NEWS -
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Unidentified gunmen have reportedly kidnapped at least 14 Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB, candidates in Benue State.

The candidates were reportedly abducted during an attack on a commercial bus travelling from Makurdi to Otukpo in the state.

According to reports, the victims, largely young adults, were travelling to Otukpo, where they were scheduled to sit for their examinations on Thursday.

Chairman of Otukpo Local Government Area, Maxwell Ogiri, who confirmed the incident to journalists in Makurdi, said the victims were heading to the town for their examinations when the attackers struck.

“The victims are young people coming to Otukpo to write JAMB. Security agents have been deployed and efforts are ongoing to rescue them,” Ogiri said.

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

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