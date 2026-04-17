Terrorists Abduct 14 JAMB Candidates In Benue

Unidentified gunmen have reportedly kidnapped at least 14 Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB, candidates in Benue State.

The candidates were reportedly abducted during an attack on a commercial bus travelling from Makurdi to Otukpo in the state.

According to reports, the victims, largely young adults, were travelling to Otukpo, where they were scheduled to sit for their examinations on Thursday.

Chairman of Otukpo Local Government Area, Maxwell Ogiri, who confirmed the incident to journalists in Makurdi, said the victims were heading to the town for their examinations when the attackers struck.

“The victims are young people coming to Otukpo to write JAMB. Security agents have been deployed and efforts are ongoing to rescue them,” Ogiri said.