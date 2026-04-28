Sanwo-Olu Not Asked To Resign Disregard Sahara Reporters’ Falsehood...LASG

byCKN NEWS -
0


 PRESS STATEMENT ISSUED BY LAGOS STATE GOVERNMENT 

We have noted with concern a false report by Sahara Reporters alleging that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has been “ordered to resign on health grounds” with the Deputy Governor set to take over.

This report is false in its entirety. Nobody has asked the Lagos Governor to resign-this is another fake news, which has become a pattern of Sahara Reporters. Governor Sanwo-Olu remains in good health, of sound mind, and is actively discharging his duties as Governor of Lagos State.

Earlier today, the Governor received Deputy Governor Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, who paid him a courtesy visit to formally notify him of his intention to contest for Governor. The meeting was held in a cordial atmosphere, as is customary.

While Sahara Reporters has a track record of publishing disinformation, we are issuing this clarification to prevent the public from being misled by deliberate falsehoods. We would ordinarily ignore such baseless reports, but the need to reassure Lagosians makes this response necessary.

We advise the public to disregard the Sahara Reporters story and treat it as fake news.

Gboyega Akosile  

Special Adviser, Media and Publicity  

to the Governor of Lagos State  

27 April 2026.

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال