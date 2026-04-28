Sanwo-Olu Not Asked To Resign Disregard Sahara Reporters’ Falsehood...LASG

PRESS STATEMENT ISSUED BY LAGOS STATE GOVERNMENT

We have noted with concern a false report by Sahara Reporters alleging that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has been “ordered to resign on health grounds” with the Deputy Governor set to take over.

This report is false in its entirety. Nobody has asked the Lagos Governor to resign-this is another fake news, which has become a pattern of Sahara Reporters. Governor Sanwo-Olu remains in good health, of sound mind, and is actively discharging his duties as Governor of Lagos State.

Earlier today, the Governor received Deputy Governor Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, who paid him a courtesy visit to formally notify him of his intention to contest for Governor. The meeting was held in a cordial atmosphere, as is customary.

While Sahara Reporters has a track record of publishing disinformation, we are issuing this clarification to prevent the public from being misled by deliberate falsehoods. We would ordinarily ignore such baseless reports, but the need to reassure Lagosians makes this response necessary.

We advise the public to disregard the Sahara Reporters story and treat it as fake news.

Gboyega Akosile

Special Adviser, Media and Publicity

to the Governor of Lagos State

27 April 2026.