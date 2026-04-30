Police Denies Burning Of ADC Factional Chairman Nafiu Bala's House In Gombe

byCKN NEWS -
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The Gombe State Police Command wishes to categorically debunk the false information alleging that the house of Mr. Nafiu Bala was set ablaze in Gombe State.

The Command confirms that the report is false, as no such incident has been recorded anywhere in the State.

The Commissioner of Police, Gombe State Command, CP Umar Ahmed Chuso, mnips, fwc, psc(+), urges members of the public to disregard this misinformation and remain calm, as the Command remains committed to ensuring peace and security across Gombe State.

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Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

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