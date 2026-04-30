Police Denies Burning Of ADC Factional Chairman Nafiu Bala's House In Gombe

The Gombe State Police Command wishes to categorically debunk the false information alleging that the house of Mr. Nafiu Bala was set ablaze in Gombe State.

The Command confirms that the report is false, as no such incident has been recorded anywhere in the State.

The Commissioner of Police, Gombe State Command, CP Umar Ahmed Chuso, mnips, fwc, psc(+), urges members of the public to disregard this misinformation and remain calm, as the Command remains committed to ensuring peace and security across Gombe State.