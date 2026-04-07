Peter Obi’s Camp Raises Alarm Over Alleged Plot To Stop Him From Contesting 2027 Presidential Election

The Media Office of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) Presidential frontrunner, Peter Obi, has alleged a plot to prevent him from contesting the 2027 presidential election, describing it as a threat to Nigeria’s democracy.

In a statement signed by its spokesperson, Ibrahim Umar, the Peter Obi Media Office accused President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the ruling party of orchestrating actions aimed at denying Obi a political platform ahead of the January 2027 poll.

The statement said, “We strongly alert the nation and the international community to a sinister scheme… aimed at denying Obi a platform for the upcoming January 2027 poll.”

It alleged that the plan began after the 2023 election, adding that “this underhanded plan has been in motion… deliberately injecting crises into Obi’s Labour Party to prevent him from securing a foothold for the election.”

According to the media office, despite Obi’s efforts to restore peace within the party, “government infiltrators, aided by a compromised judiciary, have consistently thwarted these attempts.”





It further claimed that a Supreme Court ruling on party leadership was disregarded, stating, “the ruling party has cavalierly disregarded this decision, using lower courts to undermine the authority of the Supreme Court.”





The statement added that Obi exited the Labour Party on December 31, 2025, following what it described as sustained internal crises, noting that “the courts that had previously ignored the Supreme Court’s ruling suddenly took action… dismissing the meddlesome intrusions of Julius Abure and his faction.”





The media office also alleged that efforts to frustrate Obi intensified after his alignment with the ADC, claiming that “they pursued bizarre legislative changes that culminated in a detrimental amendment to the Electoral Act.”





It referenced Obi’s March 22, 2026, visit to Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso and the subsequent political developments in Kano, stating that the developments “intensified the ruling party’s hostility toward him.”





The statement further alleged that following an ADC rally in Kano, “the government manipulated the so-called Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to reinterpret an Appeal Court ruling,” which it said led to actions affecting the party’s leadership.





Describing the situation as a broader threat, the media office said, “they are attempting to create an illusion of democratic choice… while scheming for a one-party system in a nation of over 200 million people.”





It added, “We categorically condemn this disturbing trend as a blatant scheme to undermine democracy, establish dictatorship, and continue exploiting the nation’s resources.”





The group called on stakeholders to defend democratic values, stating, “it is crucial that the voices of the people… are heard and respected.”





“We therefore call on all stakeholders to uphold the values of democracy, ensuring that Peter Obi has the opportunity to present his vision for Nigeria to the electorate,” the statement added.