Outrage As Tinubu’s CoS Gbajabiamila Asks Reps Member Abejide To ‘Stay In ADC And Scatter Them’

There has been widespread criticism on social media following remarks of the Chief of Staff to President Bola Tinubu, Femi Gbajabiamila, encouraging a member of the House of Representatives, Hon Leke Abejide, to “stay in ADC and scatter them.”

The ADC is currently in a crisis as different factions are struggling to take control of the party.

Gbajabiamila, a former Speaker of the House of Representatives, spoke at the 50th birthday party of the wife of Abejide in Abuja.

Video of the event, which surfaced online on Monday, showed Gbajabiamila urging the lawmaker, who belongs to Nafiu Bala faction of the party to remain within the party and intensify internal struggles.

In the viral clip, Gbajabiamila said: “I know you to be a committed party man. I know you to be a fighter. I know you to be someone who does not like to be cheated. So please, my charge to you is to stay in that same ADC. Fight them. Scatter them. Hold on to your party ADC. Do not abandon them.

“We like what you are doing. Continue. Don’t mind what the former governor said they will come and join APC. No, no, no. Stay in ADC. Win your re-election in ADC and you will. Bring Gombe, what’s his name again? Bala Gombe. Bring him. Do the right thing. You are a fighter. Do the right thing. Nobody can come and take your party away from you. A party that you’ve built with your sweat and your money and everything. Continue. Good luck in court.”

The remarks have triggered backlash online, with many Nigerians accusing the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of promoting political interference and internal destabilisation of opposition parties.

On X, users expressed anger over Gbajabiamila’s comments, describing them as undemocratic and politically reckless.

Lapai Boy wrote: “They will not be a ruling party forever, let them enjoy it while it lasts.”

Oluwadamilare said: “Shame.. and that clueless man called bejide has family… No one can counsel him he is fight against democracy. APC is evil”

Charles Darwin posted:“Foolish people, I was seeing this man like a responsible person.”

Matthew Beckley added:“APC thinks dis is 2023, were Der Baba said snatch and grab it, Der eyes go clear”

TrendPHD wrote:“Continue to push for the destruction of ADC, the people’s choice. It’ll never happen but your own downfall is imminent”

Isah Ishola criticised the development, saying: “This has further shows these people are only after politics of destruction, demonstrating their evil act publicly is so shameful, at least they should have some courtesy for the office of the president. They reduced the office of the pres!dent to nothing than business ventures..”

Another user Thanos wrote, “I don;t blame them, I blame INEC and the judiciary.”

A’man posted, “He is blushing for being sent a dangerous work. Your end may likely not justify your means.

The controversy adds to ongoing debates about political conduct and party rivalry in Nigeria, especially as opposition parties continue to reorganise ahead of future electoral cycles.