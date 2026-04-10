Nigerian Cancer Society Petitions EFCC, DSS, Police Over Blessing Ceo Fake Claims

The Nigerian Cancer Society (NCS) has filed a petitioned to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the Department of State Services (DSS), and the Nigeria Police Force, against social media influencer, Blessing ‘’CEO’ Okoro over alleged false cancer claims and obtaining donations from Nigerians to ‘’treat’’ herself.

In a statement signed by its National Director of Publicity, Hon. Bashir Mohammed Ranccasu, the Society explained that the action followed growing public concern over the allegations, stressing the need to uphold accountability, transparency and integrity within cancer advocacy and patient support systems in the country.

The Society recalled that it had earlier issued a statement condemning the alleged conduct, describing it as unethical and harmful to the fight against cancer in Nigeria.

It noted that the seriousness of the allegations and their potential to erode public trust necessitated escalation to security agencies for thorough investigation, in the interest of the general public and to prevent a negative precedent.

According to the NCS, cancer remains a life-threatening disease that demands sincerity, compassion and responsible handling, warning that any form of exploitation undermines the credibility of genuine patients and discourages support for those in need.

Few weeks ago, Blessing came out online to claim she had stage four cancer. She alleged she was diagnosed of the ailment in Enugu and needed funds for treatment.

Following her plea for financial assistance, she received over N12 million from well-meaning Nigerians.

It has now been discovered that she lied about the claim as the original owner of the result she paraded has come out to disclose how Blessing doctored her result just to back up her false claim of having cancer.