Nigeria Not Collapsing, FG Replies CSOs

The federal government has dismissed claims that Nigeria is on the brink of collapse, describing such assertions as exaggerated and misleading.

A coalition of civil society organisations (CSOs) had on Tuesday warned that the country was “on the brink of collapse,” citing worsening insecurity, rising poverty, and what it described as a breakdown in governance.

In a joint statement signed by over 50 groups, the coalition called for urgent reforms to address what it termed deepening national crises.

However, the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, rejected the claims on Wednesday, insisting that Nigeria remains stable, resilient, and on a path to recovery and growth.

From survival to success: How Yobe women are growing poultry farming

4 family members killed in attack on Benue community

Speaking at the 81st General Assembly and 23rd Annual General Meeting of the Broadcasting Organisations of Nigeria (BON) in Abuja, Idris said: “I want to unequivocally refute the insinuation that Nigeria is on the brink. On the contrary, we are demonstrating resilience daily and tackling our security and economic challenges more decisively.”

On security, he assured Nigerians of steady progress through sustained military operations and improved intelligence coordination. He cited recent operations in Zamfara and Niger states, where security forces neutralised bandits and foiled planned attacks.

“Coordinated efforts by the Armed Forces and other security agencies have yielded gains across several regions. Incidents of large-scale insurgent control have declined significantly, and we are strengthening intelligence and rapid response systems to safeguard lives and property,” he said.

On the economy, Idris pointed to improving indicators, including stronger foreign reserves and renewed investor confidence. He noted that ongoing reforms in both oil and non-oil sectors are expanding revenue streams and stabilising public finances.

“These decisions, though difficult, are fostering transparency and creating a more stable economic environment,” he added.

The minister also urged the media to uphold responsible and accurate reporting, especially ahead of another election cycle. He emphasised the critical role of broadcasters in shaping public perception and promoting national unity.

“The airwaves are a public trust. Broadcasting must inform, educate, and unite our people while maintaining the highest standards of professionalism and fairness,” he said.

Idris reaffirmed the government’s commitment to a free and responsible media environment and called for stronger collaboration to combat misinformation and promote national cohesion.







