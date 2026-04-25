Military Recovers Body Of Army Couple Killed By IPOB/ESN In 2022

The Nigerian Army has recorded another significant operational success in its sustained efforts to rid the South East of criminal elements, as troops of 82 Division, in conjunction with sister services and other security agencies, successfully dismantled a notorious camp belonging to the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its armed affiliate, the Eastern Security Network (ESN), in Imo State.

Acting on intelligence information, the operation, conducted on 24 April 2026 along the Ubaha Orsu axis of Orsu Local Government Area, was part of a deliberate clearance and search mission aimed at dismantling IPOB/ESN hideout within the region and locating the remains of two personnel of the Nigerian Army, Master Warrant Officer Linus Musa Audu and Private Gloria Mathew, who were brutally abducted and murdered by IPOB/ESN terrorists in May 2022 while en route for their traditional wedding.

Acting on credible intelligence, troops advanced towards a suspected IPOB/ESN hideout when they came under heavy attack by armed criminals. Demonstrating resilience, the troops decisively engaged the terrorists, successfully repelling multiple ambushes and forcing the criminals to flee in disarray. The encounter further exposed the desperation and criminal nature of the group, which continues to target innocent citizens and security personnel alike.

Following the successful clearance of the camp, troops conducted a thorough search of the area and made a grim but important discovery shallow graves suspected to contain the remains of the slain personnel. The graves were carefully excavated and suspected remains were recovered.

The recovered remains have since been secured for detailed forensic analysis, including DNA testing, to conclusively establish their identities. Efforts are also ongoing to liaise with the families of the fallen personnel to ensure proper identification and facilitate befitting burial arrangements in honour of their sacrifice.

This operation not only underscores the Nigerian Army’s unwavering commitment to ensuring justice for fallen heroes but also highlights the continued degradation of IPOB/ESN criminal networks and infrastructure across the South East. The discovery of shallow graves within their camp further exposes the group’s heinous atrocities and disregard for human life.

The Nigerian Army reassures the general public that ongoing operations will continue until all criminal elements are neutralised and lasting peace is restored across the region. We appreciate the Law-abiding citizens for the information and urge you remain vigilant and continue to support security agencies with timely and credible information.

The Nigerian Army remains resolute, professional and committed to defending the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Nigeria.