Medical Doctor Dies After Giving Birth To Triplets In Bayelsa Hospital

A medical doctor, Dr Ere Ogbachi, has died after developing complications following the delivery of triplets in Bayelsa State.

Her death was confirmed in a Facebook post on Wednesday by her brother, Meshack Sintei, who disclosed that she was moved to the Intensive Care Unit of the Federal Medical Centre, Yenagoa, where she died at about 2:45 am on April 14, 2026.

The family said complications began shortly after the successful delivery, leading to her emergency transfer to intensive care.

“She successfully gave birth to triplets at the Niger Delta University Teaching Hospital in Okolobiri… complications arose that eventually forced us to rush her to the Intensive Care Unit in FMC Yenagoa,” the statement said.

The family noted that medical personnel battled to save her life at the ICU as her condition worsened rapidly.

“We watched her struggling to live, we watched her gasping for breath, we watched how the team of doctors and other experts in FMC kept trying their best to revive her,” it stated.

They added that her oxygen saturation levels dropped significantly during the emergency response.

“The SpO2 machine in the ICU began reading downwards from 70 to 50 and then to 0,” it said.

Sintei described the loss as devastating, noting that she was a committed medical professional and a new mother of triplets.

“It was a painful experience… my beloved sister died at exactly 2:45 am on April 14th 2026. A generation has been lost, and the Sintei family mourns,” he said.

He added that she “was a fighter to the end,” while appreciating the support received from friends and well-wishers.

Until her death, Dr Ogbachi was a wife, mother of triplets, a medical doctor, registrar at NDUTH, member of the Nigerian Medical Association, and an alumna of Niger Delta University.