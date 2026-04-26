Lagos State Government Hosts IGP Tunji Disu ( Pictures)

The Inspector-General of Police Olatunji Disu was on Saturday hosted to a dinner by the Lagos State Government

In attendance were dignitaries from all walks of life

This was the statement issued by Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu after the event

"Tonight, we hosted a State Banquet in celebration of one of our own, the Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Rilwan Disu.

There is something inspiring about seeing one of ours rise through the ranks with discipline and a clear commitment to service.

Long before the world knew him as IGP, Lagos knew him. The streets of this city shaped him. The lecture halls of the Lagos State University refined him and the communities of Lagos Island where he was born taught him early lessons about life, responsibility and service.

From his time leading the Rapid Response Squad in Lagos, where he strengthened security and built public confidence, to his national assignments, he has consistently shown what dedication and excellence look like.

His journey reminds us that greatness comes from hard work, integrity, and service. Lagos does not just raise dreamers. We raise people who lead and build.

Tonight was a celebration of service and the Lagos spirit. We are proud. Proud that the values he carries to the Force Headquarters were shaped here and proud that he continues to represent us with discipline and honour.

Here’s to the OG Good Guy of the Good Guys, IGP Olatunji Rilwan Disu, son of Lagos and servant of Nigeria."

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