How Mother Slumped , Died While Waiting For Daughter At UTME Centre In Ondo

Sorrow swept on Monday in Ilara-Mokin Junction, Ifedore Local Government Area of Ondo State, as a woman identified as Oluwasola Victoria Adebayo collapsed and died while waiting for her child writing the ongoing Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination.

It was gathered that the deceased had accompanied her child to the examination centre when she suddenly took ill shortly after arriving at the junction.

Sources at the scene said she complained of weakness before slumping unexpectedly.

Attempts by sympathisers to revive her proved abortive as she was pronounced dead at the spot.

Her child was said to be inside the examination hall at the time of the incident, unaware of the development.

A resident of the area, who identified the deceased as “Mommy Ayo,” disclosed that she had earlier spoken about escorting her daughter to the examination venue that morning.

The incident attracted a crowd of onlookers, with many expressing shock and sadness over the sudden death. The cause of the incident had yet to be ascertained as of the time of filing this report.

Confirming the development, the Spokesperson for Ondo state Police command, DSP Abayomi Jimoh said: “The Command notes with deep concern a sad incident involving the sudden death of a woman in Ilara Mokin. The family of the deceased has since been contacted and upon thorough checks, the remains of the deceased have been released to one Mr. Apapa Olamilekan, who identified himself as her son and an officer of the Nigeria Legion, Akure.

“The Command commiserates with the family of the deceased and urges the public to remain calm.