Gunmen Kill Anglican Priest In Adamawa

The Adamawa State Police Command has commenced a full-scale investigation into the k!lling of an Anglican cleric, Rev. Emmanuel Ezeokwe.

The incident occurred on Tuesday, April 21, 2026 in Zinai Village, Bolki, Song Local Government Area of the state.

The spokesperson for the command, SP Suleiman Yahaya Nguroje, who confirmed the incident in a statement on Wednesday said suspected gunmen invaded the village and shot Ezeokwe.

According to the PPRO, police operatives rushed the victim to a hospital where he was confirmed dead by a doctor.

“On the 21st of April, 2026, at about 6:30 am, the Command received a report from one Amos Sunday of the same community, that at about 12:48am of the same date, suspected gunmen invaded the village and shot the victim,” the statement read.





“Upon receipt of the report, police operatives of the Command swiftly moved to the scene, where they found the lifeless body of the victim and rushed him to a hospital.





“He was, however, confirmed d3ad by a medical doctor, while the corpse was deposited at the hospital morgue for autopsy.





“Preliminary investigation led to the recovery of three (3) empty shells of AK-47 rifle at the scene as exhibits.





“The Commissioner of Police, CP Kabir Umar Hasaan, has ordered Deputy Commissioner of police SCID to conduct a discreet investigation and deployed tactical teams to track down the perpetrators and bring them to justice.





“The Command urges members of the public to remain calm and cooperate with the police by providing useful information that may aid the ongoing investigation.”