Controversy Trails Installation Of Iron Gate Barrier On Ikeja Bridge

The installation of an iron gate on a pedestrian bridge across the railway line at Ikeja Along, opposite Ajayi Farm Bus Stop in Lagos, has generated controversy among residents and commuters.

Findings indicate that the gate was installed by the Anifowoshe Landlords/Residents Association with the approval of the Ikeja Local Government.

Under the new arrangement, effective April 1, the gate will open to commuters at 5:00 a.m. and close at 11:30 p.m.

Some residents who spoke on the matter defended the move, describing it as a community-driven security measure in response to concerns about crime in the area.

Others maintained that crossing the highway late at night poses safety risks, citing high vehicle speeds and the potential for accidents.

A commuter, Mr. Saheed, said, “This Ikeja Along bridge is the only pedestrian access from Ikeja Along to Awolowo Way, Anifowoshe, Oba Akran, Adeniyi Jones, and vice versa. It’s an infringement on the right of movement for this access to be restricted to footers anytime.”

Another commuter, Ms. Chisom, lamented, “So if for any reason I drop off public transport at 11:45 pm, and have to use this bridge to access Anifowoshe, I’ll be stranded, right? This is a place one doesn’t need to loiter around when it’s late. So if I can’t pass through after 11:30 pm, only God will save me.”

In another sharp argument, Mr. Micheal said, “The atrocities that have been going on there at night deserve the place to be locked. That’s a good one, for security and safety reasons.”

An SOS appeal written by a concerned user lamented that the Iron Gate installation has restricted public access, posing safety and emergency risks.

It said, “I write to formally report an unauthorized installation of an iron gate on a Federal Pedestrian Bridge across the railway line located at Ikeja Along, opposite Ajayi Farm Bus Stop, Lagos.

“This bridge is a federal public infrastructure, meant for unrestricted pedestrian use.

“The installation of an iron gate by individuals or a community group has restricted public access, posed safety and emergency risks, and appears to have been carried out with approval from the Ikeja LG authority.

“I am aware that railway assets and pedestrian bridges fall under the jurisdiction of the Nigerian Railway Corporation, and as such, any structural modification or access control should only be executed with official authorization.

“For your assessment, photographs showing the Iron Gate and its location are attached as evidence. I respectfully request that:

Reacting, the Chief Press Secretary to the Executive Chairman, Ikeja Local Government, Olalekan Oni, said: “First, the infrastructure in question is owned by the Lagos State Government, not the Nigerian Railway Corporation nor the Federal Government, as erroneously claimed.

“The assertion that it falls exclusively under federal jurisdiction is therefore factually incorrect. Second, the decision leading to the installation of the gate was not arbitrary, clandestine, or unlawful.

“It was a sequel to a stakeholders’ engagement involving the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA), representatives of the affected community, and the Local Government Council.