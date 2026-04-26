Catalyst Symposium Akure – Ma’ami Ajulo XCI: Legacy & Girl Child Mentorship Holds Successful In Akure

The Catalyst Symposium Akure, themed “Ma’ami Ajulo XCI: Legacy & Girl Child Mentorship,” concluded on a high note on Friday, April 24, 2026, at the T.I. Francis Auditorium, Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA).





The one-day event brought together a diverse audience of enthusiastic young girls, students, emerging leaders, professionals, and mentors for an inspiring blend of intellectual discourse and vibrant cultural expressions.





The symposium was designed to empower the girl child, encouraging her to break societal barriers, take bold actions from an early age, and deliberately build enduring legacies that will transform future generations.





The programme was professionally moderated by Adeyemo Ademola Richard and Dr. Macaulay Barnabas, whose seamless coordination and engaging facilitation maintained a vibrant and impactful atmosphere throughout the day.





The event opened with a powerful Welcome Address by the Convener, Arogundade Dolapo, who charged participants to see mentorship as a vital bridge to holistic transformation. He urged young girls in the audience to intentionally craft their own legacies through courage, wise daily choices, and consistent purposeful action.





This edition of the symposium was specially inspired by the 91st birthday celebration of Princess Chief (Mrs) Christianah Monisola Ajulo, the mother of the Attorney General of Ondo State, Dr Olukayode Ajulo, OON, SAN, whose life of grace, wisdom, and service continues to inspire girl child mentorship and legacy building across communities.





In a special appearance, the Keynote Address was delivered on behalf of Professor Adenike Temidayo Oladiji, the first female Vice-Chancellor of FUTA, by Prof. M. T. Olowookere, Director of the Centre for Gender Issues in Science and Technology (CEGIST), FUTA.





The keynote highlighted Prof. Oladiji’s remarkable journey of academic excellence and leadership, serving as a powerful example of what is possible when girls dare to dream big and lead with integrity.





One of the most energising sessions was delivered by Adeoye Dideoluwa Goodness, popularly known as Lady Arise. In her presentation titled “Becoming the Girl Who Starts: Igniting Bold Action and Building a Legacy Early,” the brand strategist and founder of VOGENTI and LUMA challenged participants to move from passive dreaming to immediate and courageous execution.





The programme featured a refreshing cultural interlude with FUTA students and scholars presenting a soul-stirring Ewi (traditional Yoruba eulogy), a thought-provoking drama skit, and deeply moving spoken word performances that celebrated the resilience and leadership potential of the girl child.





Other notable sessions included:

• Mary Sabo’s practical talk on “Turning Confusion into Clarity and What That Looks Like in Real Life: Skills and Hacks.”





• Adegunle Boluwatife Grace’s insightful presentation on “Girl Child Issues in Leadership and Professional Space,” with emphasis on professionalism, resilience, and sustainable development.





• Rahaman Adekunle Yusuf’s session on “From Silence to Voice: The Power of Journalism in Empowering the Girl Child and Building Generational Legacies.”





• Adekunle Morire Mercy’s candid address on “Low Self-Esteem in a Girl Child,” drawing from her personal journey as a skincare therapist, model, and businesswoman.





• Ajimuda Peace Boluwatife’s closing presentation titled “She Didn’t See It, So She Became It,” sharing her inspiring entrepreneurial journey from the University of Ilorin to building successful food business franchises in Ibadan and Akure.





Participants left the symposium with renewed minds, ignited spirits, strengthened confidence, and practical tools to become bold starters, confident voices, and intentional legacy builders for the girl child, not only in Nigeria but across the African continent.