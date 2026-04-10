Armed Robbers Cut Of Man's Hand In Kano

Suspected motorcycle robbers have severed the hand of a teacher, Isah Salkana, during a violent attack in Bunkure Local Government Area of Kano State.

A statement issued by the Secretary for Public Enlightenment, Rano Emirate Council, Nasiru Habu Faragai, said that incident occurred on Wednesday night, April 9, 2026 along the Funkuyi road under the Buran district.

Faragai said the victim, a resident of Sarkin Bakar Rano, was attacked while attempting to rescue another victim, Malam Sauwanu Hadi, whose motorcycle and mobile phone were being forcefully taken away by the assailants.

He explained that the attackers initially tried to shoot Sallama, but their gun malfunctioned.

“When the gun failed, they resorted to using a machete and chopped off his hand, leaving him in a critical condition,” the statement said.

The incident was formally reported by the District Head of Bunkure, Alhaji Aminu Isa Umaru, to the Emir of Rano, Muhammad Isa Umaru.

Reacting, the emir described the attack as disturbing and directed that the matter be reported to security agencies for a thorough investigation.

He also approved a donation of N100,000 to support the victim’s medical treatment.

The monarch urged community leaders and security operatives to intensify efforts to curb robbery and other criminal activities in the area.