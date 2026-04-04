Amnesty Intl Condemns Wike’s Veiled Threat To " Shoot " TV Anchor Seun Okinbaloye





Amnesty International Nigeria Statement

"Amnesty International strongly condemns the reckless and violent language of the Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Mr. Nyesom Wike in which he stated that he can respond to a statement by a journalist ( Seun Okinbaloye of Channels TV ) with shooting.

Mr. Wike stated on live television that: “If there’s anyway to broke (sic) the screen, I would have shot him…” Apart from inciting violence Wike’s remarks violated Nigeria’s broadcasting code that the Nigerian Broadcasting Commission (NBC) is supposed to be enforcing.

What Wike said carries the danger of normalizing violence and encouraging the targeting of journalists for just doing their job. This level of violent intent coming from a member of Nigeria’s federal cabinet is unlawful and unacceptable.

Mr. Wike must withdraw his violent statement immediately and apologize. The Nigerian authorities must stop condoning such lawless acts when they come from those close to power or the ruling party."