Amnesty Intl Condemns Wike’s Veiled Threat To " Shoot " TV Anchor Seun Okinbaloye

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 Amnesty International Nigeria Statement 

"Amnesty International strongly condemns the reckless and violent language of the Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Mr. Nyesom Wike in which he stated that he can respond to a statement by a journalist ( Seun Okinbaloye of Channels TV ) with shooting. 

Mr. Wike stated on live television that: “If there’s anyway to broke (sic) the screen, I would have shot him…” Apart from inciting violence Wike’s remarks violated Nigeria’s broadcasting code that the Nigerian Broadcasting Commission (NBC) is supposed to be enforcing. 

What Wike said carries the danger of normalizing violence and encouraging the targeting of journalists for just doing their job. This level of violent intent coming from a member of Nigeria’s federal cabinet is unlawful and unacceptable. 

Mr. Wike must withdraw his violent statement immediately and apologize. The Nigerian authorities must stop condoning such lawless acts when they come from those close to power or the ruling party."

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Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

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