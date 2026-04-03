3rd Nigerian Dies At Work Place In UK Within One Month

For the third time in April, a Nigerian, Ademola Oke, has died after being found unresponsive at his workplace in the United Kingdom.

This is just as the family appealed for public support following his sudden death.

It was learnt on Sunday from a support appeal published by a close family friend, Adejonwo Odutola, on the popular fundraising platform, GoFundMe, that the incident occurred on April 18.

Odutola explained that Ademola had left home that morning in good health and remained in contact with his wife throughout the day, with no indication of any illness.

He said the deceased was later found unresponsive at his workplace by a colleague who arrived for a night shift.

Odutola wrote, “On 18th April, 2026, Ademola, 37 years old, left home in the morning hale and hearty, with no signs of illness. He was in contact with his wife during the day, and they even shared a WhatsApp message at 2:08 pm—everything seemed normal.

“Tragically and without warning, Ademola passed away suddenly while at work. Later in the day, a colleague arriving for their shift at night in the service user’s house found him seated on a sofa, unresponsive.”

He added that emergency services were immediately contacted, but he was confirmed dead at the scene.

According to him, the sudden loss has left Ademola’s 31-year-old wife in shock and grief, now solely responsible for caring for their two young children, aged six and two.

Odutola described the deceased as a loving husband and devoted father, whose death has had a profound impact on his family and loved ones.

He noted that the fundraising effort was initiated to support funeral arrangements and provide financial assistance for the children as the family adjusts to life without him.

The appeal called on Nigerians in the UK and the wider public to support the bereaved family, stressing that every contribution, no matter how small, would be appreciated.

“This cause is deeply important to me because I have seen firsthand the love within this family and the profound impact this loss has had on them. No family should have to endure such heartbreak while also facing financial uncertainty.

“The funds raised will go towards funeral expenses and ongoing support for the children as the family begins to navigate life without their husband and father,” he added.

It also urged those unable to donate to share the appeal and keep the family in their thoughts during the difficult period.

At the time of filing this report, a sum of £4,509 had been raised out of the £8,000 target.

This is the third incident of a Nigerian based in the United Kingdom dying in April.

It was reported on April 20 that barely one week after a Nigerian mother of three died of cancer in the United Kingdom, another Nigerian father of three, identified simply as Herbert, was found dead in his apartment.

An X user identified as ‘The Stress Manager’ had disclosed that Herbert, who lived in Thornaby, died suddenly in his sleep, in what relatives described as a shocking and heartbreaking incident.