2027: Tinubu Picks APC Nomination Form

President Bola Tinubu has taken a formal step toward seeking a second term, with the purchase of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Expression of Interest and Nomination forms ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

The forms were obtained on his behalf by the lawmaker representing Ikeja Federal Constituency, James Faleke, during a ceremony held on Tuesday in Abuja. The APC National Organising Secretary, Suleiman Argungu, presented the documents after declaring the process open.

Faleke, who also leads the Tinubu Support Groups, completed the purchase of the forms valued at N100 million, signalling the early stages of the President’s re-election bid within the ruling party.

Meanwhile, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has scheduled the presidential and National Assembly elections for January 16, 2027. Governorship and State Houses of Assembly elections are to follow on February 6, 2027.

The electoral body said party primaries, including the resolution of disputes, will hold from April 23 to May 30, 2026. It added that campaigns for presidential and National Assembly elections will begin on August 19, 2026, while those for governorship and state assembly contests will commence on September 9, 2026.



