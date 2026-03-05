What FAAN Can Do For Cashless Policy To Work

If the Nigerian Airport Authorities want to implement a cashless payment system at the entrance of the airports, it is very simple.

1. Let the payment be made while leaving the airport because delaying oncomers can make travellers miss their flights.

2. Introduce an hourly payment rate. Anything below 60 mins is treated as 1 hour. 65 -120 mins treated as 2 hours, and so on.

3. Get an RFID-based automatic Boom barrier system that scans and records the vehicle number plates upon approaching it before opening.

4. This barrier records the time of entrance and uses it to calculate how many hours spent by a vehicle upon exiting.

5. Upon leaving the airport you scan the QR code for payment or you use the FAAN prepaid card or pay through their website by entering your number plate information.

6. The barrier opens for you to leave the airport once it confirms that your payment corresponds to the total time spent according on its records.

7. For those regular vehicles like Airport Taxis or regular airport visitors, they can have a monthly subscription plan designed for them.

8. While the staff of airlines and Airport officials can have similar cheaper monthly subscription or be allowed to register their vehicle plates with the System providers for the gate to automatically open for them once it scans and recognizes them.

This system will save us the national embarrassment caused by Barr Festus Keyamo and his people.

Source : BusinessDay