Violent Protest :High Commission Warns Nigerians In South Africa

byCKN NEWS -
0


 

Nigeria’s High Commission in South Africa has urged its citizens to keep a low profile and avoid protests following violence during demonstrations in the Eastern Cape. 

The unrest followed protests in the KuGompo area, where tensions flared over the reported “coronation” of an Igbo traditional leader. Nigerian officials say no official coronation took place, describing the event as purely cultural. 

The protests, which began peacefully, escalated with vehicles set alight and some shops looted. 

Demonstrators accused foreign nationals of contributing to local tensions — claims authorities have not verified. 

Nigerian officials are now urging their nationals to prioritize safety as authorities work to restore order and prevent further clashes

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال