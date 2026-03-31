Violent Protest :High Commission Warns Nigerians In South Africa

Nigeria’s High Commission in South Africa has urged its citizens to keep a low profile and avoid protests following violence during demonstrations in the Eastern Cape.

The unrest followed protests in the KuGompo area, where tensions flared over the reported “coronation” of an Igbo traditional leader. Nigerian officials say no official coronation took place, describing the event as purely cultural.

The protests, which began peacefully, escalated with vehicles set alight and some shops looted.

Demonstrators accused foreign nationals of contributing to local tensions — claims authorities have not verified.

Nigerian officials are now urging their nationals to prioritize safety as authorities work to restore order and prevent further clashes