Tunji Disu To Be Sworn-In As Inspector-General Of Police Wednesday

Ag. IGP Olatunji Rilwan Disu will be sworn into office on Wednesday as substantive Inspector General of Police.

IGP Disu would be sworn in at the Federal Executive Council, FEC, meeting, at the State House, Abuja, by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Police Council, on Monday, unanimously ratified the appointment of Olatunji Rilwan Disu as the Inspector-General of Police.

The Council meeting at the State House was presided by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. In attendance were Vice President Kashim Shettima, state governors and Chairman of the Police Service Commission, retired DIG Hashimu Argungu, in accordance with the constitution.

Others include the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume; the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu; the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila; the Minister of Police Affairs, Ibrahim Gaidam; the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike; and the head of service, Mrs. Esther Didi Walson-Jack.

Disu succeeds former Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, speaking glowingly about the Acting Inspector-General of Police, commended Disu for his exemplary services as a policeman, especially, when he served as the Commander of the Rapid Response Squad, RRS, in Lagos State between 2015 and 2021, where his tenure earned him and the RRS recognition for excellence in crime control.

Government officials, who spoke on the appointment of the new IGP, commended the President's appointment of Disu, noting that it was based on his excellent career record.

They lauded Disu for his professionalism.