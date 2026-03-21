Tinubu Is My Friend And I Want Him To Win His 2nd Term..Soludo

Anambra State, Charles Chukwuma Soludo, has openly declared his support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s re-election bid in 2027, describing the president as a friend and ally.

Soludo made the statement during a live media chat with selected journalists in Awka, where he explained that his party, the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), would not field a presidential candidate in the next general election.

“Tinubu is my friend and I want him to win his second term. I’m unapologetic about that,” Soludo said.

The governor noted that the decision aligns with the party’s previous stance in 2023, when APGA did not present a presidential candidate and instead supported the candidate of the All Progressives Congress.

According to him, the move should not be interpreted as anti-party activity, but rather as a strategic collaboration in the interest of governance and development.

Soludo highlighted the working relationship between his administration and the federal government, stating that President Tinubu has been supportive of Anambra State over the past few years.

He added that APGA’s focus remains on strengthening its influence at the state and regional levels while backing a presidential candidate it believes can deliver at the national level.





The governor’s comments are expected to generate debate within political circles, especially as parties and stakeholders begin to position themselves ahead of the 2027 elections.







