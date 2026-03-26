Terrorists Kill 11 Soldiers In Kebbi Attack

No fewer than 11 soldiers and a police officer have reportedly been killed in an ambush by gunmen in the Giro Masa community, Shanga Local Government Area of Kebbi State.

The attack occurred on Tuesday night when security operatives, believed to have been operating in the area for some time, traced the gunmen to a construction company yard.

Following a tip-off, it was learnt that soldiers were dispatched to secure the site but were ambushed along the way. The police officer and soldiers lost their lives in the attack and two military trucks were set on fire

The Kebbi State Governor, Nasir Idris, visited the accident and emergency unit of the Federal Teaching Hospital, Birnin Kebbi, where the victims were admitted.

Speaking to journalists after the visit, the governor described the incident as unfortunate and barbaric.

He assured residents that the state government would cover the medical bills of the injured and provide support to the families of the deceased security personnel.

He said, “Everybody knows that the Kebbi State Government doesn’t play with security issues. We are here; we have seen things by ourselves. And we have directed the CMD (Chief Medical Director) of the hospital to ensure they do the needful for those who are receiving treatment.

“And at the same time, for those who lost their lives, the government of Kebbi will do everything possible to assist the family. It is a great loss and it is a very sad situation. But we have to accept what has happened in good faith.

“These are the soldiers who are protecting the lives of Kebbi residents, yet they found themselves in this situation. The Kebbi State Government will not relent in its efforts to protect the lives of its citizens.

“We have sympathy for the 11 soldiers and one police officer who lost their lives while on a rescue mission,” he said.

The governor described the Lakurawa group as callous and assured that the state government would support security efforts. He also promised to meet with the Chief of Defence Staff in Abuja over the incident.

“We will replace the two operational vehicles burned by the bandits,” he added.

Idris commended the military officers for their efforts and urged them to remain steadfast.

“I thank the military for doing their best and being alive to their responsibility. This incident should not make you relax; continue to show professionalism,” he charged the soldiers.