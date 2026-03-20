Restitution: Court Orders Man To Sweep Abuja Mosque For One Month

A Magistrates’ Court in Abuja has ordered a businessman, Musa Ibrahim, to sweep Amir Mosque premises in Wuse II for one month for stealing electrical cables.

Magistrate Lami Sani sentenced Ibrahim after he pleaded guilty to charges of mischief and theft.

Before the sentencing on Tuesday, Ibrahim begged for leniency and promised never to commit such an offence again.

The Prosecution Counsel, A.A. Adeleju, told the court that the convict trespassed into the mosque under the pretense of collecting Ramadan food on March 5.

Adeleju stated that while others were in the queue for the meal, the convict used the back door to remove the mosque’s electric cables.

The prosecutor added that during police investigations, Ibrahim confessed to the crime.

The cables, valued at N2 million, were successfully recovered from him.