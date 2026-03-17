Queen To Be Kicked Out Of Oba Of Benin Palace For Inviting Peller

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The Benin Traditional Council has initiated disciplinary proceedings against a queen in the palace following an unauthorised visit by social media influencer Habeeb Hamzat Adelaja, popularly known as Peller.

In a statement signed by its Secretary, Frank Irabor, the council described the incident, which occurred on March 6, 2026, as a serious breach of protocol and a desecration of the palace, the sacred seat of Oba Ewuare II.

According to the council, Peller and his entourage gained access to the palace without proper authorisation, causing embarrassment and disrupting the peace within the premises. The council stressed that the palace is not a public space for casual visits or content creation but a revered institution governed by longstanding traditions.

As part of ongoing investigations, a chief linked to the incident has been suspended indefinitely, while a palace staff member has been detained and charged by the Nigeria Police Force for allegedly aiding the breach.

The council also confirmed that a queen featured in the incident is currently facing serious disciplinary action, which may lead to her removal from the palace in line with traditional customs.

Meanwhile, Peller has been summoned to appear before a committee of chiefs to explain his actions but has yet to honour the invitation. The council has now issued a public directive demanding his immediate appearance and an unreserved written apology.

It warned that failure to comply could result in legal action, adding that law enforcement agencies have been placed on alert.

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

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