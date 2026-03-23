Popular Port Harcourt Event Planner Shot Dead By Gunmen

A popular event planner, Mina Orupabo was shot by unknown gunmen in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

It was gathered that Mina, the CEO of Special Bensington Ushers was attacked by the assailants on Thursday evening, March 19, 2026 around 8pm around Total Gospel Road off Peter Odili Road.

Reports say she was going to an event hall for a pre-event check when the gunmen opened fire.

Her driver and another individual with her managed to escape.

Mina was rushed to the hospital where she passed away on Saturday.