Popular Port Harcourt Event Planner Shot Dead By Gunmen

byCKN NEWS -
0


A popular event planner, Mina Orupabo was shot by unknown gunmen in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

It was gathered that Mina, the CEO of Special Bensington Ushers was attacked by the assailants on Thursday evening, March 19, 2026 around 8pm around Total Gospel Road off Peter Odili Road.

Reports say she was going to an event hall for a pre-event check when the gunmen opened fire. 

Her driver and another individual with her managed to escape.

Mina was rushed to the hospital where she passed away on Saturday.

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

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