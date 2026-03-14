Popular Pastor Agbala Gabriel Accused Of Fraud, Sexual Offences

An Ibadan, Oyo State-based cleric, Kayode Amusan, aka Agbala Gabriel, has been accused of sexual misconduct and mishandling of donations raised for sick individuals.

For years, the cleric cultivated an image online as a compassionate pastor whose ministry frequently rallied support for the sick and vulnerable.

Videos of him praying for struggling families and appealing for financial help often circulated across social media platforms, earning him admiration from many Nigerians who viewed him as a cleric committed to charity.

But in recent days, that reputation has come under scrutiny.

A series of accusations now spreading across Facebook, TikTok and Instagram placed him at the centre of a fierce online debate involving claims about medical fundraising for a sick woman and allegations that he fathered twins with a former backup singer in his church.

One of the controversies, emerged from the case of a woman identified as Morenikeji, who reportedly suffered from a spinal condition and whose medical situation had previously attracted public donations.

In a viral video, Nollywood actress, Foluke Daramola, spoke about the circumstances surrounding the woman’s case, revealing that she had earlier contributed to raising funds for the surgery.

According to Daramola, she later learnt that the patient’s family went to the pastor for help.

She said, “I initially raised money for the woman’s surgery, which wasn’t enough. But as soon as the family took her to Agbala Gabriel’s care, I withdrew.

“Later, I got to know that Gabriel abandoned them and failed to provide the support of a good accommodation and surgery he promised.”

The woman’s daughter also alleged in the same video that she took her mother away from the cleric due to concerns over how the situation was being handled.

While that controversy was still gaining traction online, another allegation surfaced.

A popular blogger, known as Iyalaje Courtroom, alleged during a live broadcast that the cleric was involved in mismanagement of donations and sexual relationships with women.

According to her, one of the women, Bolu, was a former backup singer in the pastor’s church who became pregnant for him and later gave birth to twins.

“She was about 23 when the relationship started and she is now 25,” the online commentator claimed.

“Agbala Gabriel initially denied the pregnancy, but after pressure, he later accepted responsibility and rented a house for the lady and the twins,” she added.

The claim was also echoed by a charity advocate, Princess Adeyinka, who alleged that she personally intervened at the time the matter first surfaced.

She said, “Agbala Gabriel impregnated Bolu and refused to take full responsibility initially. I went to him myself to beg him to take responsibility when I first heard about it, which he denied initially but later took responsibility.”

As the allegations spread rapidly across social media, supporters and critics of the cleric clashed, with some defending his years of charity work while others demanded greater transparency.

The cleric, while reacting to the allegations, said he was innocent.

He said, “This is how they try to bring ministers of God down. All ministers who became famous faced this kind of lies. We see men of God like Pastor Adeboye, and other famous pastors being dragged on social media every day. This is just how they do on social media, making false allegations.”



