NSCDC Arrests 16 Suspected Kidnappers, Arms Dealers , Counterfeit Currency Syndicates

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), through the Commandant General’s Special Intelligence Squad (CG-SIS), has recorded a major operational breakthrough with the arrest of 16 suspects linked to a network of alleged criminal activities across Kano and Edo States.

The coordinated intelligence-driven operations were carried out in collaboration with the NSCDC Kano State Command and operatives attached to BUA Cement Company, Okpella, targeting individuals suspected to be involved in kidnapping-related activities, illegal mining, unlawful possession of firearms, criminal trespass, and counterfeit currency dealings.

Preliminary investigations revealed that some of the suspects were allegedly involved in the movement of illegal arms, while others were apprehended in connection with unauthorised mining activities within restricted areas around the Okpella axis of Edo State.

During the operations, NSCDC operatives recovered locally fabricated rifles, suspected charms, mining tools, and materials believed to be connected with the production of counterfeit foreign currency.

The Commandant General of the NSCDC, Prof. Ahmed Abubakar Audi, mni, OFR, commended the operatives for their courage, vigilance, and professionalism, emphasizing that the Corps will continue to deploy intelligence-led operations to dismantle criminal networks threatening national security and economic stability.

He further directed that investigations be intensified to track down other suspects currently at large and ensure that all those found culpable are prosecuted in accordance with the law.

The Corps reassures Nigerians of its unwavering commitment to protecting lives, safeguarding critical national assets, and supporting the nation’s internal security architecture.



