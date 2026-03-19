Nigerian Student Arrested With Cocaine Worth N49m In South Africa

A 27-year-old Nigerian has been arrested in Umbilo, South Africa, for allegedly possessing cocaine valued at over R600,000 (about N49m).

It was gathered on Wednesday that the suspect, whose identity has not been disclosed, is believed to have entered the country on a student visa and may be linked to a previous drug-related case in 2025.

He was reportedly apprehended by operatives of the Metro Police Tactical Support Unit, the Metro Police Task Team, and the SAPS KwaZulu-Natal Counter Narcotics Unit.

The arrest took place on Monday after the suspect stepped out of his vehicle while officers were executing a search warrant.

According to a report by Prime Time News ZA, the suspect was found with high-purity cocaine concealed in a sock.

A subsequent search of his apartment allegedly uncovered additional narcotics, bringing the total estimated value to nearly R600,000.

Authorities said the arrest forms part of an ongoing investigation into a suspected drug trafficking network with links to Nigerian nationals, believed to be involved in the importation, production, concealment, and distribution of illicit substances.

Several other suspects have already been arrested in connection with the operation.

Further details were provided by eNCA senior reporter, Dasen Thathiah, who noted that funds continued to flow into the suspect’s account even after his arrest.

“According to his documents, he came to South Africa from Nigeria to study. Even after his arrest, in the presence of police officers, money continued to flow into his account,” he said.

He added that the matter had been referred to the Asset Forfeiture Unit for further investigation.

The development comes amid recent reports of over 100 Nigerians arrested in Ghana over alleged fraud and related offences.