Newly Elected Lagos APC Asst Publicity Secretary Dies Hours To His Inauguration

The newly elected Assistant Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress in Lagos State, Yesiro Karamo, is dead.

Yesiro was among the excos led by its Chairman, Cornelius Ojelabi, elected via consensus at the Lagos State APC congress held at the Mobolaji Johnson Stadium, Onikan, Lagos, on Tuesday.

His death comes hours before his inauguration alongside other excos scheduled to hold at the Lagos APC Secretariat today (Thursday).

The Lagos APC confirmed Yesiro’s death in a statement made available to PUNCH Online on Thursday, by the party’s Publicity Secretary, Seye Oladejo.

The statement read, “The Lagos State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) received with profound shock and deep sorrow the news of the sudden demise of our newly elected Assistant Publicity Secretary, Karamo Yesiro.

“Yesiro’s passing is a painful and tragic loss to our great party at a time when his energy, commitment, and passion for progressive politics were most needed.

“Having just been entrusted with the responsibility of serving in the State Executive Council, he embodied dedication, loyalty, and an unwavering belief in the ideals of our party.”

The party noted Yesiro’s contributions to the growth and stability of the APC in Lagos State, which led to his emergence as Assistant Publicity Secretary of the party.

“Though his tenure was tragically cut short, his enthusiasm, humility, and readiness to serve left a lasting impression on colleagues and members alike.

“He was a vibrant party man whose contributions to the growth and stability of the APC in Lagos State will not be forgotten.

“The Lagos APC stands united in mourning this painful departure. Hon. Karamo Yesiro will be remembered for his service, commitment, and belief in the progressive cause,” the statement added.