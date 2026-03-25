Man Arrested For Allegedly Shouting ‘no water, no light’ During Niger State Governor’s Visit To Suleja

The Niger State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of a 38-year-old man, Hamisu Abdullahi, for allegedly shouting “no water, no light” during Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago’s visit to the Emir of Suleja after Eid-el-Fitr prayers on Friday.

The police spokesperson in the state, SP Wasiu Abiodun, who confirmed the incident to Daily Trust, said the suspect was arrested for attempting to disrupt government activities during the governor’s Sallah visit.

“One Hamisu Abdullahi, 38, of Suleja, was arrested and transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Minna, on March 20, 2026, for suspected thuggery and attempting to disrupt government activities during the Sallah visit,” he said.

“However, he was later granted bail while investigation continues.”

The suspect’s brother, Haruna Abdullahi, confirmed that he was released on bail on Tuesday evening after spending five days in detention.

Hamisu, an electrician and father of four who resides in Unguwan Bayi, Suleja, was reportedly arrested after shouting the phrase at the emir’s palace during the governor’s visit.

There were claims that the arrest was carried out on the orders of the governor, though this could not be independently verified.

When contacted, the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Bologi Ibrahim, said he was not aware of the incident.

Meanwhile, the International Press Institute (IPI) Nigeria had on Monday called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to caution Governor Bago against actions that could impede press freedom in the state.

In a statement jointly signed by its Deputy President, Fidelis Mbah, and Legal Adviser, Tobi Soniyi, the organisation said some actions of the governor and officials under him had infringed on the rights of journalists and media organisations to carry out their duties.