Katsina Hisbah Officials Shave Youths’ Hair Publicly

Officials of the Katsina State Hisbah Commission, Sabuwa Division, have shaved off the hair of some young men in the town.

The Islamic police in a statement on Saturday, March 21, 2026 said the haircuts were carried out in various areas of the town during the just concluded Sallah celebration.

The operation was led by the Hisbah commander of Sabuwa, DC Malam Idris Hayatu.

“The Hisbah Commission of Katsina State, Sabuwa Division, has launched a huge special program titled Operation Happy Sallah today, Saturday, 21 March, 2026, to ensure peace and cleanliness during Eid celebration,” the statement read.

“It took place in different parts of Sabuwa town, where the officers focused on banning stupidity, inappropriate behavior, and musical activities that cause noise and crowd-recognition.

“While speaking, the commander emphasized the commission’s commitment to ensure law and order, and to protect the dignity of the people especially at this critical time.

“He also calls on the public, especially the youth, to embrace good character and avoid any situation that may bring disharmony.”