International Inner Wheel District 911 To Celebrate 2026 IWD with ‘Give to Gain’ Initiative

International Inner Wheel District 911 has announced plans to celebrate the 2026 International Women’s Day (IWD) with a special empowerment initiative themed “Give to Gain.”

The event will take place on Tuesday, March 10, 2026 at the Rotary Centre, 8, Ladoke Akintola Road, GRA Ikeja, Lagos, beginning at 11am.

As part of activities marking the global celebration, District 911 will implement a life-touching empowerment programme aimed at supporting five indigent widows through financial and material assistance.

The initiative reflects the organisation’s commitment to uplifting vulnerable members of society and strengthening communities through meaningful support.

A former Deputy Governor pf Lagos State, Alhaja Sinatu Ojikutu, will serve as the Special Guest while the Guest Speaker of the day is Olufunke Fowler-Amba.

The celebration will also feature a high-level panel discussion addressing key issues affecting women in contemporary society.

The panel will include respected professionals and thought leaders such as Mary Obadina, Temitope Kayode-Ojo, and Oyenike Adeosun.

District Chairman, D911, Inner Wheel Member Omolola Fakeye, noted that the programme is designed to be both impactful and engaging.

Fakeye explained that the event will combine education, empowerment, and meaningful engagement for participants while reinforcing the organisation’s commitment to community development.

According to her, the initiative goes beyond dialogue by translating advocacy for women’s empowerment into practical support that directly improves lives, noting that students from different senior secondary schools will be there to learn.

International Women’s Day, celebrated annually on March 8, is a global event recognising the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women while also advocating for gender equality.

International Inner Wheel, one of the largest women’s service organisations in the world, is committed to promoting friendship, encouraging personal service, and fostering international understanding through humanitarian initiatives.

