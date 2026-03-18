IGP Visits Borno, Meets Bomb Blast Victims, Charges Officers On Vigilance





The 23rd Indigenous Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Olatunji Rilwan Disu psc(+), NPM, on Tuesday paid a working visit to Borno State following the recent bomb explosion that left several persons injured.

During the visit, the IGP met with victims of the blast currently receiving treatment and expressed deep sympathy over the incident.





He was received by the Deputy Governor of Borno State, His Excellency, Usman Umar Kadafur, who congratulated the IGP on his appointment and commended his prompt response to the incident.

“For an incident that happened last night and for you to be on ground this morning is a sign of seriousness,” the deputy governor said, describing the visit as a morale booster for the people of the state.

According to him, the presence of the IGP at this critical time underscores the Federal Government’s concern for the safety and well-being of Borno residents. He reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to continued collaboration with security agencies to achieve desired peace.

Earlier, the Commissioner of Police, Borno State Command, CP Nazir Abdulmajeed, welcomed the IGP and commiserated with victims and residents over the unfortunate incident.

As part of his engagements, the IGP visited the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital, where victims of the explosion are receiving treatment. He also inspected the Monday Market, the epicentre of the blast, to assess the level of destruction.

The IGP also visited the Deputy Inspector-General of Police in charge of Operations and the Assistant Inspector-General of Police, Mobile Force, where he held strategic discussions on strengthening security operations in the state.

Addressing officers and men of the Borno State Police Command, the IGP charged them to heighten vigilance, strengthen intelligence gathering, and remain proactive in the discharge of their duties.

He assured residents of the Force’s firm commitment to safeguarding lives and property, while urging members of the public to remain security conscious and cooperate with law enforcement agencies.

The IGP also assured officers of his support through the provision of necessary security gadgets and logistics to enhance operational efficiency.

The visit comes amid renewed efforts to reinforce security across the North-East region.