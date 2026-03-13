IGP Tunji Disu Speaks Gloriously Of Retired Kayode Egbetokun At Pull-out Parade





The Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Disu, on Thursday paid glowing tribute to his predecessor, Kayode Egbetokun, recalling their early professional relationship while serving under President Bola Tinubu during his tenure as governor of Lagos State.





Disu spoke at the pulling-out ceremony held in honour of Egbetokun at the Force Headquarters in Abuja, marking the retirement of the former police chief after decades of service in the Nigeria Police Force.





In his remarks, Disu described Egbetokun’s career as one marked by dedication, professionalism and strong leadership, noting that a defining chapter in the former IG’s career was his service as Chief Security Officer to the Lagos State Governor at a time when Tinubu was in office.





He said it was during that period that their professional paths first intersected.





“A defining chapter in his professional life was his service in Lagos State Government House, where he served as Chief Security Officer to the Governor of Lagos State, at a time when His Excellency, Senator Bola Tinubu, now President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, was Governor.





“It was during that period that our professional paths intersected in a most memorable way.





“While IGP Egbetokun (retd.) served as Chief Security Officer to the governor, I had the honour of serving as Aide-de-Camp to the same governor.





“Working together under demanding circumstances, we shared the responsibility of ensuring the safety and security of the Governor and the Government of Lagos State,” Disu said.





The police chief said neither of them could have imagined at the time that years later, Egbetokun would rise to become the Inspector General of Police and that he would eventually succeed him in the same office.





According to him, the development reflected how years of service and dedication sometimes align in unexpected ways.





“At that time, neither of us could have imagined that years later, destiny would place him at the helm of the Nigeria Police Force as Inspector General of Police, and that I would have the honour of succeeding him in that office.





“It is indeed one of those remarkable coincidences of history that reminds us how the threads of service sometimes weave themselves across time in unexpected ways,” he said.





Disu noted that throughout his career, Egbetokun rose steadily through the ranks, serving in various command, operational and training capacities across the country.





He highlighted Egbetokun’s leadership roles, including commanding the Rapid Response Squad in Lagos, Police Mobile Force operations, and serving as Area Commander in Osogbo and Gusau.





The IGP also commended Egbetokun’s contributions to police training and capacity development, citing his service as Commandant of the Police Training School, Ikeja, and later as Deputy Commandant of the Police College, Ikeja.





He said Egbetokun’s tenure as Inspector General was guided by a vision to build a professionally competent, service-driven, rule-of-law-compliant and people-friendly police force.





According to him, the former police chief implemented reforms to strengthen operational efficiency, enhance professionalism, improve personnel development, and deepen public trust in policing.





Disu added that Egbetokun emphasised intelligence-driven policing, strengthened training and reinforced institutional values such as discipline, accountability and service.





He further noted that Egbetokun’s leadership style, characterised by calmness, intellectual depth, and strategic foresight, helped guide the Nigeria Police Force through complex security challenges during his tenure.





In his speech, Egbetokun highlighted key reforms and institutional improvements achieved during his tenure as the Inspector-General of Police.





According to him, his administration pursued reforms to reinforce professionalism, promote merit-based advancement, and strengthen intelligence-led policing.





He noted that as part of the reforms, the Intelligence Bureau was expanded and upgraded to a full department headed by a Deputy Inspector-General of Police, while the Legal and Medical units were elevated to directorate status to improve institutional efficiency and service delivery.





Egbetokun also said the Force further developed its cybercrime centre into a sophisticated facility capable of monitoring Nigeria’s cyberspace and supporting modern investigations.





He added that investigative and operational capacity was strengthened through improvements to the National Criminal Database and enhanced professional training for operators across commands up to the divisional level.





The former police chief said operational presence was expanded through the establishment of additional Police Mobile Force squadrons, new Area Commands and Divisions, as well as the creation of the Special Intervention Squad, which he said had recorded notable successes across the country.





He also said progress was made in improving police infrastructure, including the completion of barracks redevelopment projects in Kano and Kaduna and the commissioning of modern state command headquarters in Ogun and Adamawa states.





Egbetokun, who was appointed on June 19, 2023, by President Tinubu, resigned on February 24, paving the way for the appointment of Disu.





In 2024, the IG’s continued stay in office sparked widespread controversy after Egbetokun officially reached the mandatory retirement age of 60 on September 4.





However, his stay in office was extended following the amendment to the Police Act.



