IGP Tunji Disu Decorates Newly Promoted 13 AIGs, 17 CPs

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Olatunji Rilwan Disu, psc(+), NPM, today formally decorated thirty (30) senior officers recently elevated to the ranks of Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG) and Commissioner of Police (CP). The ceremony, held at the Goodluck Ebele Jonathan Peacekeeping Hall, Force Headquarters, Abuja, follows the recent promotion of eighty-four (84) senior officers, which also includes the elevation of fifty-four (54) Deputy Commissioners (DCP) and Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACP).





In his address, IGP Disu emphasized that these elevations are a formal recognition of merit, discipline, and proven capacity. He characterized the promotions not merely as rewards, but as a strategic investment in leadership aimed at meeting the national demand for a more effective, accountable, and responsive Police Force. The IGP explicitly charged the newly decorated officers to lead by example, maintaining a policy of zero tolerance for indiscipline, corruption, or dereliction of duty within their respective commands.





Reaffirming his vision for the Force, IGP Disu underscored his commitment to people-oriented policing, stating that respect for human rights and active community engagement remain non-negotiable operational principles. Furthermore, the IGP announced that all newly promoted Assistant Inspectors- General of Police will proceed on a mandatory Strategic Leadership Retreat commencing Tuesday, 24th March 2026. The retreat, organized in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), is designed to deepen transformational leadership standards and modern policing ethics among the Force's senior leadership.