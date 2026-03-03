ICPC Seized My Banks Security Tokens..El-Rufai's Wife

byCKN NEWS -
0


 

Wife of of former Kaduna State Governor, Hadiza Isma El-Rufai has raised concerns that the ICPC seized her bank security tokens during the recent search of their residence.

The ICPC had earlier released details of items recovered during the operation, however the bank authentication tokens were not included in the official list. 

This omission prompted Mrs El-Rufai to publicly call out the anti graft agency, suggesting she was worried the devices might be wrongly classified as wiretapping equipment, especially considering the recent controversy surrounding items described as electronic or surveillance tools.

In a post on her verified X account, she wrote:

“You forgot to mention that you also took away my bank tokens. I swear to God, they are not wiretapping equipment.”

She attached a photo showing three small electronic banking tokens, devices typically used to authorize online financial transactions and provide an extra layer of security for bank accounts.

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال