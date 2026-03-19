How Nigerian Woman And Her Two Children Died In Auto Accident In US

A Nigerian woman, Nihinlolawa Agoro and two of her children, Temiloluwa and Isaac, were k!lled in a deadly crash in Texas, United States with multiple other people rushed to the hospital for injuries.

According to the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash on US-90A between Harlem Road and Pitts Road at about 9 a.m. on Sunday, March 15, 2026.

Officials said an SUV was driving eastbound with five people inside when a truck traveling westbound went through the median, lost control, and hit the SUV head-on.

The truck rolled over and caught fire, according to authorities.

According to officials, three people inside the SUV were pronounced dead at the scene, including an 18-year-old woman, a 22-year-old woman, and a 44-year-old woman.

The 20-year old driver of the truck and two children inside the SUV were rushed to the hospital with serious injuries, authorities added.

The two children who were hospitalized are a 4-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl, an officer said.

Investigators said they are working to determine if alcohol was a factor for the driver of the truck.

The sheriff's office said they believe the family was on their way to church when the accident occurred based on the clothing they were wearing.

The investigation is ongoing, according to FBCSO.

A family member, Lola Oni, confirmed the tragic incident in a Facebook post.



