Horror: How Women Were Stripped, Raped In Broad Daylight In Ozoro Community's Festival

Outrage has trailed the sexual assault and rape of several women and female students during a traditional festival in Ozoro, headquarters of Isoko North Local Government Area of Delta State.

The victims were attacked by youths during the controversial ‘Alue-Do’ festival held on Thursday, March 19.

Videos of the incident, which surfaced on social media on Friday, showed young women being chased, stripped and molested in broad daylight, sparking widespread condemnation across the country.

In one of the widely shared clips, a young lady seated on a motorcycle was dragged to the ground by some youths, who assaulted and tore her clothes.

Another video showed a young woman fleeing as her attackers pulled her dress, leaving her exposed, while a separate clip captured a victim struggling to shield herself from a mob.

However, the exact number of those affected could not be independently verified as of the time of filing this report.

Residents said the festival, described as a fertility rite, aimed at invoking blessings of children for couples experiencing difficulty with childbirth, held periodically in the community.

It involves controversial cultural practices, including restrictions on women’s movement during certain hours.

According to locals, any woman found outdoors during the restricted period risks being targeted for harassment by men.

We locked ourselves in – Residents

A female resident, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said there was an announcement for women not to go out on Thursday, when the ritual started.

She said, “The organisers of the festival announced its commencement and warned that no woman should go out.”





It was gathered that many businesses and shops were shut as non-indigenes fled the town.

On TikTok, one Vallery, who claimed to be a resident, said she could not go out for fear of being harassed.

“So bad. I locked myself inside the house,” she wrote.

Another user, Slim Mama, said, “Same here. I have been so scared to step outside my door.”

The Ovie of Ozoro Kingdom, His Royal Majesty Anthony Ogbogbo, while reacting in his palace on Friday, said he was not aware of the festival.

He said, “I have more than 200 videos and photographs of what transpired. Government officials, kings across the world have been calling me to know what is happening. I have been a king for more than 20 years. I have never heard that a festival is celebrated with girls being harrased, sexually molested or raped in my community all in the name of a festival.”

The Student Union Government President of Southern Delta University, Oribelua Precious, who led a delegation to the monarch’s palace, confirmed that some of the victims were students of the school.

He also said they were admitted to a hospital.

Precious said, “When we got to the hospital, the doctor on duty confirmed that no student was penetrated but they were molested; although an attempt to rape anyone cannot be taken lightly because it is a serious matter. We gathered from our students that although an announcement was made, the students said they couldn’t understand the message until the incident happened.

“Who knows what would have happened in places where there are no cameras. We are only speaking based on what we saw on video. This incident says a lot about how negative our youths are. I want to encourage that if there is anything traditional, adequate information should be passed across due to the fact that there are strangers in town and they should be taken into consideration. We also come from some place and we have our own customs and traditions; we will respect the traditions of the kingdom we find ourselves as students.”

In a joint statement by the President-General, Chief Berkley Asiafa, and Secretary-General, Prince Obaro Egware, the community acknowledged that some youths acted irresponsibly.

The leaders condemned the actions, stressing that such behaviour was not part of the community’s culture and would not be tolerated.

They also said security agencies had been contacted and investigations were ongoing.

The National Association of Nigerian Students, Zone B, described the incident as a gross violation of human rights.

In a statement, the Zonal Coordinator, Victor Anthony, said the development posed a direct threat to the safety and dignity of students.

“It is particularly alarming that such incidents are occurring in a student-dominated environment, as Ozoro hosts Southern Delta University,” he said.

The student body called on security agencies, including the police and the Department of State Services, to conduct a thorough investigation and ensure justice is served.

NANS also directed its Joint Campus Council in Delta State to carry out an on-the-spot assessment of the situation.

The group said its leadership, alongside the Students’ Union President of Southern Delta University, visited some of the affected victims receiving treatment.

Govt orders probe, police arrest suspects

Reacting to the development, the Delta State Government described the incident as barbaric and unacceptable.

In a statement on Friday, the Commissioner for Works (Rural Roads) and Public Information, Charles Aniagwu, said no cultural gathering should serve as a cover for criminal acts.

“The Delta State Government strongly condemns the harassment of women and the reported cases of sexual assault during the Ozoro festival. Such barbaric acts are totally unacceptable and have no place in our society,” he said.

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Aniagwu reaffirmed the government’s commitment to protecting citizens, particularly women and vulnerable groups, warning that anyone found culpable would face the full weight of the law.

He also directed security agencies to carry out a thorough investigation into the incident and ensure that perpetrators are identified and prosecuted.

The commissioner emphasised that the state maintains a zero-tolerance policy for gender-based violence, stressing that cultural practices must not override fundamental human rights.

The Nigeria Police Force confirmed the arrest of a community leader and several others in connection with the incident.

According to the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Bright Edafe, the suspects include a community head identified as Omorede Sunday and four others believed to be organisers of the festival.

“The community head and chief organiser of the event and four other suspects have been arrested. The Commissioner of Police has ordered their transfer to the State Criminal Investigation Department,” Edafe said in a statement.

He added that a full-scale investigation had been launched and warned that all those involved would be brought to justice.

“No custom or tradition is superior to the rights of citizens,” he stated

The police also called on witnesses and victims to come forward with useful information to aid ongoing investigations.

Incident disturbing, says FG

Also reacting, the Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, in a statement on Friday, directed that all suspects be arrested.

She gave the directive in a statement signed by the ministry’s Head of Press and Public Relations, Ahmed Danbazau, in Abuja.

While commending the swift response of the Delta State Police Command, she called for “a transparent, thorough, and accelerated investigation to ensure that all persons implicated are identified and brought to justice without delay.”

“No cultural or traditional practice can justify or excuse sexual violence in any form. Sexual assault is a serious criminal offence, and all allegations must be thoroughly investigated, with perpetrators held fully accountable under the law,” she said.

According to the minister, sexual assault remains a serious criminal offence that must be thoroughly investigated, with all perpetrators brought to justice. She therefore reaffirmed the government’s commitment to prioritise the safety, dignity, and protection of women and girls.

Nigerians demand prosecution

The incident triggered widespread condemnation across the country, with citizens, activists and public figures demanding swift action and accountability.

A former Minister of Education, Oby Ezekwesili, described the incident as a failure of governance and preventive policing.

She said the scale and coordination of the attacks suggested they were neither spontaneous nor isolated.

“When a society begins to warn women to stay indoors to avoid being attacked, instead of restraining perpetrators, that society signals a collapse of law, order and moral leadership,” she said.

On social media platform X, several users questioned how such an incident could occur without prior intelligence or security intervention.

One user, Nnayi (@NnayiLexon), noted that law enforcement agencies are usually aware of major community events, raising concerns over the apparent absence of preventive measures.

Another user, Ogasa (@ssdeogun), criticised what he described as delayed response, asking why action only followed after videos of the incident went viral.

While some commentators alleged that similar incidents may have occurred in previous years, others cautioned against generalising the actions of a few individuals to the entire community.

Legal and human rights experts stressed that no cultural practice could justify violations of fundamental rights.

Punch