Moon Not Sighted On Wednesday, Friday Is Sallah...Sultan Of Sokoto

See Press Statement below :

The Leader of Muslims in Nigeria, His Eminence Alhaji Muhammad Sa'ad Abubakar, has announced that the new moon of Shawwal 1447AH was not sighted on Wednesday, March 18, 2026, corresponding to the 29th day of Ramadan 1447AH.

In accordance with Islamic injunctions as derived from the Qur’an and Hadith, when the new moon is not sighted on the 29th day of the lunar month, Muslims are required to complete 30 days of fasting before celebrating Eid. Consequently, Thursday, March 19, 2026, will be observed as the 30th day of Ramadan.





The announcement was conveyed in a statement issued by the Sultanate Council Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs in conjunction with the National Moon Sighting Committee. The statement confirmed that no verified reports of the Shawwal crescent were received from moon-sighting committees across the country.

Signed by Prof. Sambo Wali Junaidu, Wazirin Sokoto and Chairnan, Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs, Sultanate Council, Sokoto, dated 18th March, 2026, the statement said, accordingly, His Eminence has declared Friday, March 20, 2026, as the 1st of Shawwal 1447AH and the day for the celebration of Eid-el-Fitr.

"His Eminence, Alhaji Muhammad Sa'ad Abubakar CFR, mni, the Sultan of Sokoto and President General, Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) has accepted the report and accordingly declared Friday, 30th March, 2926 as the first day of Shawwal 1447AH. (Day of Eid-El-Fitri)," it said.

The Sultan felicitates with the Nigerian Muslim Ummah on the successful completion of Ramadan and urges continued prayers for peace, unity, and development in the nation. He also prays that Allah (SWT) accepts the عبادات (acts of worship) of all المسلمين.

"His Eminence, the Sultan felicitates with the Nigerian Muslim Ummah and wishes them Allah's guidance and blessings. The Sultan while urging the Muslim Ummah to continue to pray for peace, progress and development of the Country, also wishes all Muslims a happy El-El-Fitri. May Allah (SWT) accept our religious deeds, Amin," the statement said.

Signed:

Media Team of the Sultan of Sokoto

Date: March 18, 2026