Court of Appeal Dismisses Turaki PDP Faction's Appeal, Annul Ibadan Convention

The Court of Appeal has dismissed the appeal filed by Turaki and his group, affirming the earlier decision of the Federal High Court against the purported Ibadan convention.

The three-member panel, chaired by Justice Mohammed Ambi-Usi Danjuma, with Hon. Justices Okechukwu Onyemenam and Muhammed Mustapha as members, delivered a unanimous ruling dismissing the appeal and awarding a fine of N2 million against the appellants.

In its judgment, the appellate court upheld the ruling of the Federal High Court, which had nullified the controversial Ibadan convention.

The Court of Appeal further held that where a political party fails or refuses to conduct its congresses or conventions in accordance with its own constitution and the provisions of the Electoral Act, such matters can no longer be regarded as purely internal affairs of the party. Instead, they become subject to judicial scrutiny.

The court emphasized that any congress or convention conducted in violation of the party’s constitution and the relevant provisions of the Electoral Act cannot stand in the eyes of the law, as such processes undermine both internal party democracy and the legal framework governing political parties.

Victory for democracy! Victory for the PDP! Victory for the National Caretaker Working Committee led by Mohammad and Anyanwu.