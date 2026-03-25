COAS Shaibu Calls For Unified Approach Among Security Agencies As IGP Tunji Disu Pays Courtesy Visit ( Pictures )

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, has underscored the critical importance of a unified and coordinated approach among security agencies as a cornerstone for addressing Nigeria’s evolving security challenges. He made this assertion while receiving the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Olatunji Rilwan Disu, during his maiden familiarisation visit to Army Headquarters in Abuja on 25 March 2026.

During the engagement, the IGP emphasized the need for strengthened collaboration and sustained inter-agency synergy between the Nigerian Army and the Nigeria Police Force to more effectively tackle prevailing internal security threats. He commended the long-standing and strategic partnership between both institutions, noting that such cooperation remains vital to the attainment of national security objectives.





The IGP further expressed appreciation to the COAS for his commitment to capacity development, particularly the Nigerian Army’s support in training Police Mobile Force personnel, which has significantly enhanced operational effectiveness across multiple theatres. He also assured the Army of continued intelligence sharing and operational coordination to reinforce joint efforts in ongoing and future security operations.

In his response, the COAS congratulated the IGP on his well-deserved appointment as the 23rd Inspector General of Police and reaffirmed the Nigerian Army’s commitment to deepening jointness in line with his command philosophy. He noted that their professional relationship dates back to their joint service in the United Nations Mission in Darfur, reflecting a shared foundation of cooperation in complex operational environments.

The COAS also acknowledged the invaluable support of the Nigeria Police Force, particularly in support of troops deployed in Kogi, Kwara and Niger States, where ongoing operations against banditry and kidnapping continue to yield favourable results. He assured him of sustained Nigerian Army support to the Nigeria Police Force, reiterating that only through a unified and well-coordinated inter-agency framework can enduring peace and security be achieved nationwide.







